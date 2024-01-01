Menu
THE G5 HAS GREAT ACCELERATION, QUIET RIDE AND GREAT CRASH TEST SCORES!! THIS VEHICLE LOOKS SPORTY WITH THE REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

2007 Pontiac G5

48,700 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

48,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F877330033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE G5 HAS GREAT ACCELERATION, QUIET RIDE AND GREAT CRASH TEST SCORES!! THIS VEHICLE LOOKS SPORTY WITH THE REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

