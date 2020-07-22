2007 Pontiac Montana

+ taxes & licensing
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Montanna SV6,
SOLD AS IS, auto transmission, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM radio, CD player, A/C, crusie control,
Sold as is, and not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition (standard disclosure for as is vehicles)
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $2699 PLUS HST AND LICENSING
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5