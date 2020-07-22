Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac Montana

185,669 KM

Details Description Features

$2,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Montana

2007 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 Base

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 Base

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5513391
  2. 5513391
  3. 5513391
  4. 5513391
  5. 5513391
  6. 5513391
  7. 5513391
  8. 5513391
  9. 5513391
  10. 5513391
  11. 5513391
  12. 5513391
  13. 5513391
  14. 5513391
  15. 5513391
  16. 5513391
Contact Seller

$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

185,669KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5513391
  • Stock #: 1765
  • VIN: 1GMDV33137D206162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1765
  • Mileage 185,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Pontiac Montanna SV6,
SOLD AS IS, auto transmission, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM radio, CD player, A/C, crusie control,
Sold as is, and not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition (standard disclosure for as is vehicles)
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $2699 PLUS HST AND LICENSING
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2014 Buick LaCrosse ...
 125,341 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport
 60,537 KM
$16,588 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 STX
 121,022 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory