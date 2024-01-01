Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP for sale in Barrie, ON

2007 Pontiac Solstice

86,849 KM

Details Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1716922283
  2. 1716922283
  3. 1716922283
  4. 1716922283
  5. 1716922283
  6. 1716922283
  7. 1716922283
  8. 1716922283
  9. 1716922283
  10. 1716922283
  11. 1716922283
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,849KM
VIN 1G2MG35XX7Y128315

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 128315
  • Mileage 86,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP for sale in Barrie, ON
2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP 0 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 62,394 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Honda CR-V LX 126,265 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Solstice