2007 Toyota Tundra

171,718 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2007 Toyota Tundra

2007 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR5

2007 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR5

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7005125
  • Stock #: 3073
  • VIN: 5TFBV54137X023073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3073
  • Mileage 171,718 KM

Vehicle Description

**2007 Toyota Tundra** 


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , ,AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOW'S , POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY. More than meets the eye . 


ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE , TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT.


 


** Professionally Detailed .


  We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

