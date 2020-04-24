Menu
2007 Volkswagen Golf

City

City

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  11. 4933956
$1,987

+ taxes & licensing

  234,500KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4933956
  Stock #: 011474
  VIN: 9BWEL41J474011474
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON, Please Contact 647-618-4646!
Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.
We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle. For a peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.
Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!
As per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

