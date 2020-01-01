Menu
2008 Acura MDX

192,395 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

4WD 4dr

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,395KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6303489
  • Stock #: 2777
  • VIN: 2HNYD28228H002777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2777
  • Mileage 192,395 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof/Moonroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

