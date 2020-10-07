Menu
2008 Audi TT

117,100 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2008 Audi TT

2008 Audi TT

3.2L 6 CYLINDER QUATTRO/LEATHER!!

2008 Audi TT

3.2L 6 CYLINDER QUATTRO/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6106026
  • Stock #: 2349E
  • VIN: TRUDD38J881027317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Vehicle Description

BE LIKE SANTA AND GIVE AN AUDI TT TO YOUR PARTNER!!  IT HAS A 3.2L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 250 HORSEPOWER LETS GO TO THE TRACK AND RACE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND FOG LIGHTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
WINTER TIRES ON AUDI RIMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
