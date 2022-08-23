$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Express
570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
225,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8981392
- VIN: 1GCGG25C381203222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4