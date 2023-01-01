2008 Dodge Ram 1500

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 3 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10156038

10156038 Stock #: 28537AUZ

28537AUZ VIN: 1D7HA18278J204396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 28537AUZ

Mileage 206,330 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4X2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.