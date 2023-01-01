Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

206,330 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10156038
  2. 10156038
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156038
  • Stock #: 28537AUZ
  • VIN: 1D7HA18278J204396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28537AUZ
  • Mileage 206,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4X2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 95,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 79,512 KM
$69,996 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 306,233 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory