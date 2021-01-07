Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

211,302 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6385494
  VIN: 1D7HU18278J200629

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 211,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Voted Barrie's Best Used Car Dealership & Home of Barrie's Best Used Car Sales person, Nicole Bursey. Family owned and operated. Serving you for over 34 years! All Certified vehicles come with a 3 month/3,000KM warranty, at no additional cost. Your family's safety and comfort is our # 1 priority. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

