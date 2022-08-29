$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2008 Ford Mustang
2008 Ford Mustang
PREMIUM V6 NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9116912
- Stock #: 2670E
- VIN: 1ZVHT80N085179513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS MUSTANG IS PRISTINE, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN. THE LAST OWNER DID NOT EVEN DRIVE IT IN THE RAIN!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH A RED STORAGE COVER TO MATCH THE INTERIOR. THE MUSTANG HAS DUAL EXHAUST, REAR SPOILER, SHAKER 500 STEREO WITH A 6 PACK CD CHANGER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1