Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Mustang

62,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Mustang

2008 Ford Mustang

PREMIUM V6 NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Mustang

PREMIUM V6 NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116912
  • Stock #: 2670E
  • VIN: 1ZVHT80N085179513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS MUSTANG IS PRISTINE, NEVER WINTER DRIVEN. THE LAST OWNER DID NOT EVEN DRIVE IT IN THE RAIN!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH A RED STORAGE COVER TO MATCH THE INTERIOR. THE MUSTANG HAS DUAL EXHAUST, REAR SPOILER, SHAKER 500 STEREO WITH A 6 PACK CD CHANGER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2008 Ford Mustang PR...
 62,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 162,300 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 123,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory