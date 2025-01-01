Menu
Grab a bargain on this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE before its too late.Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Roomy yet easy to maneuver, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its strong Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine have lots of charm for a bargain price. It has the following options: Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat, Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, SLE decor, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
365,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTEK133581290134

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 365,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Grab a bargain on this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE before it's too late.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Roomy yet easy to maneuver, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its strong Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine have lots of charm for a bargain price. It has the following options: Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat, Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, SLE decor, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 soon to get a deal that no one can beat!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

