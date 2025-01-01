$2,500+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 365,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Grab a bargain on this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE before it's too late.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Roomy yet easy to maneuver, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its strong Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine have lots of charm for a bargain price. It has the following options: Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat, Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, SLE decor, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 soon to get a deal that no one can beat!
Vehicle Features
