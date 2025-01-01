$3,800+ taxes & licensing
2008 Infiniti G35
Sedan
2008 Infiniti G35
Sedan
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,292 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD.Liquid Platinum 2008 INFINITI G35 X 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWDVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
