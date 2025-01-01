$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mazda Tribute
2008 Mazda Tribute
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
267,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4F2CZ96168KM09014
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,172 KM
Vehicle Description
SUV, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.0L/181
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2008 Mazda Tribute