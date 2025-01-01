Menu
SUV, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.0L/181

2008 Mazda Tribute

267,172 KM

12674817

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
267,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4F2CZ96168KM09014

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,172 KM

Vehicle Description

SUV, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.0L/181

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

