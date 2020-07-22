2008 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Front Tow Hooks Fixed intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Cloth Upholstery Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Hood buckling creases Platinum tipped spark plugs Braking Assist Adjustable rear headrests Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD TACHOMETER GAUGE CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR 3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS 17 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.