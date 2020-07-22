Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

175,755 KM

$5,488

$5,488

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

  Listing ID: 5387654
  Stock #: 1500
  VIN: JN8AS58V98W129492

$5,488

175,755KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,755 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD w/ only 175,755km!!! MADE IN JAPAN | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | A/C | AUX-IN What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Front Tow Hooks
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
AM/FM Radio
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Privacy Glass
Cloth Upholstery
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Hood buckling creases
Platinum tipped spark plugs
Braking Assist
Adjustable rear headrests
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
17 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

