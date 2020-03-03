Menu
2008 Suzuki SX4

2008 Suzuki SX4

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,740KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4715514
  • Stock #: U21311
  • VIN: JS2YC412185101733
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit for 45 years and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing, a Corrosion Free bay for rust proofing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated for 45 years, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership.
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Intérieur Tissus

