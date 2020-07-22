Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

278,925 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canada's Motors Place

705-728-2277

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

CE

2008 Toyota Yaris
CE

CE

Location

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

  Listing ID: 5387657
  Stock #: 1502
  VIN: JTDJT923685161703

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

278,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1502
  • Mileage 278,925 KM

Vehicle Description

What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE

***Certification available for $649. If not certified the vehicle is considered unfit - Not drivable, Not Certified.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Clock
Intermittent front wipers
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Cloth Upholstery
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Cargo Cover
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
Full wheel covers
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
3-point front seatbelts
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
2 TRIP ODOMETER
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ONE-PIECE REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
19.7 STEERING RATIO

Buy From Home Available!

Email Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

Canada's Motors Place

306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

705-728-2277

