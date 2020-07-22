2008 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Convenience Clock Intermittent front wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel Wheels Halogen Headlights Trim Cloth Upholstery Safety 3-point rear seatbelts Dual front airbags Front crumple zones

Additional Features Cargo Cover low fuel Front stabilizer bar Full wheel covers Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners 3-point front seatbelts FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 2 TRIP ODOMETER LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN WITH WASHER REAR WIPER 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS ONE-PIECE REAR SEAT FOLDING 4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS 19.7 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.