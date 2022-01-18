Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

111,742 KM

Details Features

$4,988

+ tax & licensing
$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

LS

Location

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,742KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143291
  • VIN: 3g1tv65e39l132113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

