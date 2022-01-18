$4,988+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Aveo
LS
Location
692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
111,742KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8143291
- VIN: 3g1tv65e39l132113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,742 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
