2009 Dodge Challenger

67,972 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

SRT8 ~425HP 6.1L HEMI ~6-Speed ~Nav ~Leather ~Roof

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

67,972KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9142519
  • Stock #: 9H568783
  • VIN: 2B3LJ74W89H568783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9H568783
  • Mileage 67,972 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Brand New Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar Tires Mobil1 0-40 Synthetic Oil Change with Mopar Filter SRT Option Group II G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Keyless Entry
Console
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Hill Ascent Control
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Analog Gauges
On-Glass Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

