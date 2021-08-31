Menu
2009 Honda Civic

134,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8009421
  • VIN: 2HGFA16489H103331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Voted Barrie's Best Used Car Dealership & Home of Barrie's Best Used Car Sales person, Nicole Bursey. Family owned and operated. Serving you for over 34 years! All Certified vehicles come with a 3 month/3,000KM warranty, at no additional cost. Your family's safety and comfort is our # 1 priority. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

