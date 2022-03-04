Menu
2009 Honda Civic

193,204 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

LX "AS IS"

2009 Honda Civic

LX "AS IS"

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

193,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8506796
  • Stock #: 1382
  • VIN: 2HGFA16679H021382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,204 KM

Vehicle Description

** Professionally Detailed **
**2009 HONDA CIVIC LX**
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!


Dont dream it. Drive it!
 
 2 Locations to Serve you:
SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   93 Bradford St.
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      Barrie, ON L4N 3A7 
905-956-7800                                     705-252-2886

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

