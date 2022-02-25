Menu
2009 Honda Fit

150,633 KM

Details

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

150,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8335539
  Stock #: 2219
  VIN: JHMGE88549S805806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2219
  • Mileage 150,633 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCL!! LOW KM'S

2009 HONDA FIT LX
Body Type: HATCHBACK
ENGINE: 1.5
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: FWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER/ HEATED MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MORE!!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $6,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

"

