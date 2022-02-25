$6,988+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Fit
LX
150,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8335539
- Stock #: 2219
- VIN: JHMGE88549S805806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
2009 HONDA FIT LX
Body Type: HATCHBACK
ENGINE: 1.5
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE: FWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER/ HEATED MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MORE!!
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT FINANCING
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $6,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
