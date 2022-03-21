Menu
2009 Honda Fit

280,102 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

LX|NO ACCIDENT|AS-IS

LX|NO ACCIDENT|AS-IS

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

280,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8712872
  • Stock #: 1289
  • VIN: JHMGE87559S808070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1289
  • Mileage 280,102 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

