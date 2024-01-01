Menu
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2009 Infiniti G37

184,701 KM

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
4dr x AWD ~Leather ~Alloys ~Moonroof

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

Used
184,701KM
VIN JNKCV61F79M355031

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9M355031
  • Mileage 184,701 KM

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Interior

Bucket Seats
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-728-2422

