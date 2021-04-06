Menu
2009 Kia Sportage

182,298 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

647-618-4646

2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

LX

2009 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

182,298KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6874188
  • Stock #: TRD124
  • VIN: KNDJF722097650008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit!-------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

