4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 4dr, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/211

2009 Lexus RX 350

210,384 KM

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Lexus RX 350

13490669

2009 Lexus RX 350

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJHK31U592062573

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,384 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 4dr, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/211

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069

$6,900

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2009 Lexus RX 350