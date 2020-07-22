Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

177,730 KM

Details Description Features

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

177,730KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657901
  • VIN: jm1bk32f591256776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Our family owned and operated dealership, located in Barrie, Ontario, specializes in Quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. We provide a Carfax or UCDA vehicle history report outlining accident history or liens. Your safety is our number one priority. With that in mind, our vehicles come fully certified by Pro-Tech Tire & Auto – with over 54 years of experience. Contact us today to schedule a private viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Mart

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,175 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,790 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 148,875 KM
$8,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

Call Dealer

705-725-XXXX

(click to show)

705-725-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory