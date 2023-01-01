$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Nissan Titan
LE
2009 Nissan Titan
LE
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
284,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AA06C89N302152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 284,545 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Ford
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 49,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 34,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 93,882 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Call Dealer
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2009 Nissan Titan