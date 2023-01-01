Menu
2009 Nissan Titan

284,545 KM

2009 Nissan Titan

LE

2009 Nissan Titan

LE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

284,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AA06C89N302152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 284,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

