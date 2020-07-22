Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

199,320 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

199,320KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657886
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67869Z431681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Our family owned and operated dealership, located in Barrie, Ontario, specializes in Quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. We provide a Carfax or UCDA vehicle history report outlining accident history or liens. Your safety is our number one priority. With that in mind, our vehicles come fully certified by Pro-Tech Tire & Auto – with over 54 years of experience. Contact us today to schedule a private viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Mart

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,175 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,790 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 148,875 KM
$8,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

Call Dealer

705-725-XXXX

(click to show)

705-725-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory