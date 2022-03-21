Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

182,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

AS-IS

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

182,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8733254
  Stock #: 1290
  VIN: 5Y2SP67099Z406395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1290
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.          

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Power Steering
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

