2009 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
277,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8670632
- Stock #: X0658AXZ
- VIN: 2T1KE40E99C011577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 277,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7