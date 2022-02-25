$8,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S4
3.0T quattro Premium
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
246,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8283792
- Stock #: 2213
- VIN: WAUFGCFL6AA172499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
It is NOT sufficient to simply state the vehicle is being sold as is.
2010 AUDI S4 3.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM
Body Type: SEDAN
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
FEATURES
MECHANICAL AND POWERTRAIN
3.0L TFSI V6 supercharged engine
7-speed S tronic transmission
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
S4 sport suspension
Servotronic steering
Pwr vented front & rear disc brakes
Electromechanical parking brake
Trunk mounted tool kit
SAFETY FEATURES
Electronic stability program (ESP)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes
Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbags w/occupant detection
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side thorax airbags
Front & rear head curtain airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rear door child safety locks
LATCH child seating
INTERIOR FEATURES
Memory for driver seat
60/40 split folding rear seat back w/passthrough
Adjustable height folding centre armrest
Front & rear floor mats
S4 aluminum door sill inserts
3-spoke S4 multifunction leather tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/shift paddles
colour driver information system w/trip computer
Cruise control
Colour multi-function display
Pwr windows w/one touch up & down
Interior trunk release
12V accessory pwr outlet
Homelink garage door opener
3-zone automatic climate control
Rear window defogger
Brushed aluminum inlays
Auto-dimming mirror -inc: compass
Dual illuminated visors
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Space saver spare tire
Rear spoiler
Adaptive automatic xenon plus headlights
Headlight washers
Stone guard body covers
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
Front fog lights
LED tail lamps
Aluminum look window trim
Rain sensing wipers
Alarm system w/immobilizer
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5