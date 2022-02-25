Menu
2010 Audi S4

246,209 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2010 Audi S4

2010 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Premium

2010 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Premium

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

246,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8283792
  • Stock #: 2213
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL6AA172499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2213
  • Mileage 246,209 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR BEING SOLD AS IS !!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

It is NOT sufficient to simply state the vehicle is being sold as is.

2010 AUDI S4 3.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM
Body Type: SEDAN
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD

FEATURES
MECHANICAL AND POWERTRAIN

3.0L TFSI V6 supercharged engine
7-speed S tronic transmission
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
S4 sport suspension
Servotronic steering
Pwr vented front & rear disc brakes
Electromechanical parking brake
Trunk mounted tool kit

SAFETY FEATURES

Electronic stability program (ESP)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes
Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage airbags w/occupant detection
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side thorax airbags
Front & rear head curtain airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rear door child safety locks
LATCH child seating

INTERIOR FEATURES

Memory for driver seat
60/40 split folding rear seat back w/passthrough
Adjustable height folding centre armrest
Front & rear floor mats
S4 aluminum door sill inserts
3-spoke S4 multifunction leather tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/shift paddles
colour driver information system w/trip computer
Cruise control
Colour multi-function display
Pwr windows w/one touch up & down
Interior trunk release
12V accessory pwr outlet
Homelink garage door opener
3-zone automatic climate control
Rear window defogger
Brushed aluminum inlays
Auto-dimming mirror -inc: compass
Dual illuminated visors

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Space saver spare tire
Rear spoiler
Adaptive automatic xenon plus headlights
Headlight washers
Stone guard body covers
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
Front fog lights
LED tail lamps
Aluminum look window trim
Rain sensing wipers
Alarm system w/immobilizer

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

