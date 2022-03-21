$16,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2010 Audi S4
2010 Audi S4
3.0T quattro Premium
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
184,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8679383
- Stock #: 2297
- VIN: WAUFGCFL7AA148101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2297
- Mileage 184,360 KM
Vehicle Description
WE BUY USED CARS AND TRADE IN'S, TOP DOLLAR PAID
2010 AUDI S4 AWD
TRIM:3.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM
BODY TYPE: SEDAN
DISPLACEMENT: 3.0L
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE:: AWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER/HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!
BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $16,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
To test drive the car please visit us at 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5