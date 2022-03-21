Menu
2010 Audi S4

184,360 KM

Details

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2010 Audi S4

2010 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Premium

2010 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Premium

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

184,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8679383
  Stock #: 2297
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL7AA148101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2297
  • Mileage 184,360 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCL!!
WE BUY USED CARS AND TRADE IN'S, TOP DOLLAR PAID

2010 AUDI S4 AWD
TRIM:3.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM
BODY TYPE: SEDAN
DISPLACEMENT: 3.0L
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC
DOORS: 4
DRIVE TYPE:: AWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER/HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $16,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us at 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie

Vehicle Features

"

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

