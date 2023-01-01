Menu
2010 BMW 1 Series

106,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2010 BMW 1 Series

2010 BMW 1 Series

2dr Cabriolet 128i POWER ROOF!!

2010 BMW 1 Series

2dr Cabriolet 128i POWER ROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544703
  • VIN: WBAUL7C58AVJ77388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE AROUND THE END OF THE SUMMER IN STYLE WITH THIS SWEET CONVERTIBLE 128i WITH A 3.0L V6 ENGINE, WOW WHAT POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats

