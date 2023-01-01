2010 BMW 1 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10544703

10544703 VIN: WBAUL7C58AVJ77388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 106,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.