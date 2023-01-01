$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2010 BMW 1 Series
2dr Cabriolet 128i POWER ROOF!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10544703
- VIN: WBAUL7C58AVJ77388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,900 KM
Vehicle Description
CRUISE AROUND THE END OF THE SUMMER IN STYLE WITH THIS SWEET CONVERTIBLE 128i WITH A 3.0L V6 ENGINE, WOW WHAT POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1