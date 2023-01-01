Menu
<p>CRUISE AROUND IN STYLE WITH THIS SWEET CONVERTIBLE 128i WITH A 3.0L V6 ENGINE, WOW WHAT POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2010 BMW 1 Series

106,900 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW 1 Series

128i CONVERTIBLE LEATHER/V6!!

2010 BMW 1 Series

128i CONVERTIBLE LEATHER/V6!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAUL7C58AVJ77380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE AROUND IN STYLE WITH THIS SWEET CONVERTIBLE 128i WITH A 3.0L V6 ENGINE, WOW WHAT POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2010 BMW 1 Series