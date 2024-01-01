$15,995+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW 1 Series
128i CONVERTIBLE EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT
2010 BMW 1 Series
128i CONVERTIBLE EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAUL7C58AVJ77386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,900 KM
Vehicle Description
CRUISE AROUND IN STYLE THIS SPRING IN THIS SWEET CONVERTIBLE 128i WITH A 3.0L V6 ENGINE, WOW WHAT POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
