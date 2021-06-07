Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

79,508 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2LT

Location

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7209812
  • Stock #: U24450
  • VIN: 2G1FC1EV8A9206226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U24450
  • Mileage 79,508 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.gdcoatessuperstore.ca/occasion/Chevrolet-Camaro-2010-id8228566.html

Vehicle Features

Chrome Trim
Step Bars
vent visors
PERFORMANCE
BUG GUARDS
Tonneau Covers
Truck
all-season
Toyota
Buick
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can\'t. Our credit spec...
the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shu...
winter
all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car
minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches
LED light kits
performance chips
leveling kits
and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973
we have earned a reputation for the best selection
the best reconditioned vehicles
the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars
trucks
minivans and SUV\'s. Chrysler
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Lincoln
Chevrolet
GMC
Pontiac
Saturn
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Volkswagen - We\'ve Got \'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

