2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,791KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4409088
  • Stock #: SCV130A
  • VIN: 1G1AB5F50A7146141
Engine
4-cylinder

Subcompact

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

