2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Subcompact
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Exterior
-
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD)
