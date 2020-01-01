Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Location

Paul Sadlon Motors

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

705-726-1811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,753KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4430097
  • Stock #: ST1292A
  • VIN: 1G1AC5F56A7224676
Exterior Colour
Crystal Red
Engine
4-cylinder

Subcompact

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD)

