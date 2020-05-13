Menu
Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2010 Dodge Avenger

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

  • 244,872KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5007276
  • Stock #: TTJ032A
  • VIN: 1B3CC5FB1AN195476
Exterior Colour
Gray
Engine
4-cylinder

Mid-size

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Body-colour moulding
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
  • 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
  • BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
  • 24L SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
  • P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service (6) Boston Acoustics speakers

