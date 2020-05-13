2010 Dodge Avenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Body-colour moulding

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)

2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)

17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL

24L SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans

P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)

DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service (6) Boston Acoustics speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.