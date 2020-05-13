2010 Dodge Avenger

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
- Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Body-colour moulding
- 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
- 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
- BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
- 24L SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
- P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
- DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
- HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service (6) Boston Acoustics speakers
