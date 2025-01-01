$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Challenger
SRT8
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
45,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2B3CJ7DW1AH215757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hemi Orange Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Car, 2dr Cpe SRT8, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.1L/370
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pwr sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
SRT OPTION GROUP II -inc: (13) Kicker SRT high performance audio speakers 200-watt Kicker SRT subwoofer 322-watt kicker SRT amplifier white face instrument cluster w/tachometer
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
6.1L HEMI V8 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.92 axle ratio bright pedals hill start assist track pak
21X SRT8 CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.1L V8 engine 6-speed man trans
20" X 9.0" SRT ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
P245/45ZR20 FRONT & P255/45ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE TIRES
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation aux audio input
Requires Subscription
HEMI ORANGE PEARL
