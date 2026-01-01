$9,200+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$9,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE2AR242143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Front & rear easy clean floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Medium Slate Seats
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
MP3 Capability
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
PWR WINDOW GROUP -inc: pwr windows w/1-touch feature pwr 2nd row windows pwr quarter vented windows
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel rear air cond w/heater
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...
MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2018 Subaru WRX STI 156,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie 272,190 KM $11,490 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 45,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$9,200
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan