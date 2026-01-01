Menu
Minivan, 4dr Wgn SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,019 KM

$9,200

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

13490666

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$9,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE2AR242143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivan, 4dr Wgn SE, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Front & rear easy clean floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Medium Slate Seats
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
MP3 Capability
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
PWR WINDOW GROUP -inc: pwr windows w/1-touch feature pwr 2nd row windows pwr quarter vented windows
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel rear air cond w/heater
24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...
MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
