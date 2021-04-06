Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,243 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

  1. 6856008
  2. 6856008
  3. 6856008
  4. 6856008
  5. 6856008
  6. 6856008
  7. 6856008
  8. 6856008
  9. 6856008
  10. 6856008
  11. 6856008
  12. 6856008
  13. 6856008
  14. 6856008
  15. 6856008
  16. 6856008
  17. 6856008
  18. 6856008
  19. 6856008
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,243KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856008
  • Stock #: 6089
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR276089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6089
  • Mileage 183,243 KM

Vehicle Description

**2010 Dodge Grand Caravan**


ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , 7 PASSENGER SEATING, AIR CONDITIONING , CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOW'S , POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY,  ... MUCH MUCH MORE  


ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE , TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT.  


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


www.simpleautos.ca


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2018 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 121,671 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 42,527 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry 4d...
 187,523 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

Call Dealer

705-252-XXXX

(click to show)

705-252-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory