2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Rear Wiper Front Floor Mats Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compass Trip Computer Exterior Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front overhead console Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Braking Assist Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust Roll Stability Control Heated Side Mirrors trailer stability control Premium cloth upholstery Exterior entry lights Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror 3-point front seatbelts SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Rechargeable flashlight 3.43 Axle Ratio DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 6 DISC IN-DASH CD SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH CARGO NET STORAGE LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM 12V AND 115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

