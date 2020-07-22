Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

112,616 KM

Details Description Features

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

"

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5387669
  2. 5387669
  3. 5387669
  4. 5387669
  5. 5387669
  6. 5387669
  7. 5387669
  8. 5387669
  9. 5387669
  10. 5387669
  11. 5387669
  12. 5387669
  13. 5387669
  14. 5387669
  15. 5387669
  16. 5387669
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5387669
  • Stock #: 1728
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV9AT216995

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

112,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1728
  • Mileage 112,616 KM

Vehicle Description

!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2010 DODGE JOURNEY automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded A/C, power windows,power locks, and more NEW TIRES INSTALLED . CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $6799 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Wiper
Front Floor Mats
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front overhead console
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
4-Wheel ABS
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
Roll Stability Control
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Premium cloth upholstery
Exterior entry lights
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
3-point front seatbelts
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Rechargeable flashlight
3.43 Axle Ratio
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CARGO NET STORAGE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
12V AND 115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 125,828 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 138,724 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 81,329 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory