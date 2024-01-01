Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

148,184 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Adrenalin AWD ~V8 ~Leather ~Tonneau Cover ~Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Adrenalin AWD ~V8 ~Leather ~Tonneau Cover ~Sunroof

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

Contact Seller

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,184KM
VIN 1FMEU2D84AUA02118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AUA02118
  • Mileage 148,184 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Box Liner
Tonneau Cover

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Interior

Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~DVD ~Camera ~Rear Heat/Air ~Stow 'N Go Seats for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ~DVD ~Camera ~Rear Heat/Air ~Stow 'N Go Seats 114,914 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR ~Leather ~Heated Seats + Steering ~Camera for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra SR ~Leather ~Heated Seats + Steering ~Camera 139,594 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4x4 ~Leather ~Moonroof ~Bench Seat ~Camera for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4x4 ~Leather ~Moonroof ~Bench Seat ~Camera 133,094 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2422

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac