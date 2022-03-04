Menu
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

167,508 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8587937
  Stock #: 7364AZ
  VIN: 1FMEU2D8XAUA51520

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 7364AZ
  Mileage 167,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

