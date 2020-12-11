Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

156,532 KM

Details Description Features

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT | XTR | V8 | 4X4 | 5.5FT BOX |

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT | XTR | V8 | 4X4 | 5.5FT BOX |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6358943
  2. 6358943
  3. 6358943
  4. 6358943
  5. 6358943
  6. 6358943
  7. 6358943
  8. 6358943
  9. 6358943
  10. 6358943
  11. 6358943
  12. 6358943
  13. 6358943
  14. 6358943
  15. 6358943
  16. 6358943
  17. 6358943
  18. 6358943
  19. 6358943
  20. 6358943
  21. 6358943
  22. 6358943
  23. 6358943
Contact Seller

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

156,532KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6358943
  • Stock #: A47726
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFA47726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A47726
  • Mileage 156,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 13,345 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 114,324 KM
$7,987 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 93,758 KM
$10,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory