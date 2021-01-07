Menu
2010 Ford F-150

205,920 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XL

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

205,920KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6551898
  VIN: 1FTEX1E82AFD34695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 205,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Voted Barrie's Best Used Car Dealership & Home of Barrie's Best Used Car Sales person, Nicole Bursey. Family owned and operated. Serving you for over 34 years! All Certified vehicles come with a 3 month/3,000KM warranty, at no additional cost. Your family's safety and comfort is our # 1 priority. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Ed's Auto Mart

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

