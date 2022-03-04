$17,988+ tax & licensing
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2010 Ford Ranger
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
76,033KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8610854
- Stock #: 6852
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE1APA36852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 76,033 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2