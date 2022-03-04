Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

76,033 KM

Details Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

76,033KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8610854
  • Stock #: 6852
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE1APA36852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

