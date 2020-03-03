Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition/EXT CAB/4X4/LOW KMS WOW!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4699536
  • Stock #: 2245E
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA7AZ163527
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE SIERRA NEVADA EDITION HAS ONLY 113,000 KILOMETERS WOW!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bug Deflector
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Spray in Boxliner
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

